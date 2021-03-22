Tahira Kashyap has always made sure she speaks her heart out without thinking about the judgement. Be it talking about cancer or any ongoing issue in our country, she always has the best words to describe her points. People love the fact that she is so unapologetically herself on social media and is always making such valid points when it comes to a big issue. The writer-director was infuriated by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's comment on women wearing ripped jeans and joined the bandwagon to react to it. Tahira Kashyap, Breast Cancer Survivor, Shares An Inspiring Poem On World Cancer Day.

Unlike many on social media, Tahira did not opt for writing a powerful piece or making a video about her opinion on the CM's comment. Instead, she posted a short clip of herself and wrote a witty caption with it. She can be seen dressed in a floral bikini and at the bottom of the clip, it reads, "Bold, Bada*s and Bikini." She can be seen donning her bald look which was from the time she was being treated for her cancer. She captioned the image as, "At least not wearing ripped jeans" and we think it was the most subtle take on the ripped jeans controversy.

Take a look at Tahira's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat was attending a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun, on Tuesday. During the workshop, he said, "Showing bare knees by wearing ripped jeans just to look like rich kids is the value given now which is just a race towards westernisation when the Western world today is following us. Ripped jeans pave the way for societal breakdown and is a bad example parents set for children." Ayushmann Khurrana, Wife Tahira Kashyap and Kids Turn ‘Gypsies of Kaziranga’.

In a statement, Uttarakhand Congress chief Pritam Singh termed Rawat's remarks "shameful" and demanded that he apologise to women. State Congress spokesperson Garima Dasauni said it doesn't behove a chief minister to make a derogatory remark about someone's sartorial choices.

She advised the chief minister to avoid making such comments and said they can hurt the public sentiment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2021 08:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).