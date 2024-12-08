Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha recently indirectly opened up about her experience working with Amitabh Bachchan in the film Suhaag during her appearance on The Great Indin Kapil Show. As a special guest on Netflix's comedy show, Rekha talked about the iconic song "O Sheronwali," which featured her alongside Senior Bachchan. In this memorable track, Rekha performed the traditional dance form of dandiya in a temple setting. When a fan inquired about the song, Rekha fondly recalled the on-screen chemistry and the joy of working with the legendary actor. ‘Ek Ek Dialogue Yaad Hain’: Rekha Reveals She’s Fan of Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘KBC’ During Her Appearance on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ (Watch Video).

Rekha Talks About 'Suhaag' Co-Star Amitabh Bachchan

It so happened that during her stint on Kapil Sharma's Netflix show, a fan praised Rekha for her performance in the dandiya sequence from Suhaag. The fan remarked how she, being South Indian, convincingly portrayed the traditional Gujarati dance form.

In response, Rekha, though not directly mentioning Amitabh Bachchan’s name, praised him.“Ye sochiye ke jinke saath main Dhandiya khel rahi thi, wo kya shaks hai. Acha nahi khelungi toh karungi? Dandiya aati ya na aati ho, saamna aise aadmi-shaqs aa jaata hai toh khud hi har angh angh theedakne lagta hai (Think about this: the personality of the person I was performing dandiya with. I obviously had to do a good job. Even I didn’t know how to play dandiya, when he stood in front of me, I would just start dancing)," she said. Rekha Delivers Vintage Glam in Custom Zardosi-Embroidered Gulabi Lehenga by Manish Malhotra at IIFA 2024 (See Pics).

Rekha Indirectly Mentios Amitabh Bachchan

Watch "O Sheronwali" Song:

Suhaag, released in 1979, is a classic Bollywood film directed by Manmohan Desai. The movie featured an ensemble cast including Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi, Amjad Khan, and many more. Interestingly, Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan were rumoured to have shared a romantic relationship before he married Jaya Bachchan.

FYI, you can now catch Rekha’s candid conversation and nostalgia-filled The Great Indian Kapil Show episode on Netflix.

