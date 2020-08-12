Amid the nepotism debate on social media, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur's upcoming film Sadak 2 trailer is finally out. This one marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt to direction after 21 years of long gap. Earlier to this, the first look posters of each character was unveiled which were intense and so fans had lots of hopes attached to it. While Sanjay is reprising his role as a taxi driver from the old film, Alia and Aditya are the new additions. Going by the glimpse of the trailer, the story of the movie sees the trio as a team who join hands to defeat their common enemy. Sadak 2 Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur's Next Looks Like a Worthy Sequel (Watch Video).

On a frank note, the trailer is decent and not at all wow. At a point, the three-minute video also gets a bit boring. As soon as the film's trailer was out it was one of the top trends on the micro-blogging site and netizens were not at all pleased. From tagging the performances of the stars 'horrible' to even calling it 'Sadak Chap 2', Twitterverse mocked it left, right and centre. Check out a few Twitter reactions below. Sadak 2: 'Tumhe Apna Banane Ki Kasam' From Sadak to be Remade for The Alia Bhatt-Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer.

As I said 2days ago watched #Sadak2 trailer and it is Horrible... — prabir sen (@prabirsen89) August 12, 2020

New official Poster of SADAK CHAP 2🤣 After seeing the amount of Dislikes Tharki Buddha, Nepo Kid, Womenizer official new poster 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Salute to the creativity of you guyzzzz Salute to Dislikers#Sadak2 #sadak2trailer pic.twitter.com/3BkDSprQg1 — Abhishek Suman (@AAbhishek413) August 12, 2020

#sadak2 #Sadak2Trailer is out now on YouTube.. Me and my bois after seeing this shit : pic.twitter.com/cEWxprOj3o — Karthik_ro45 (@McRajesha) August 12, 2020

#Sadak2 #trailer #SanjayDutt looks really strong as usual. #AliaBhatt and #AdityaRoyKapur are completely wasted and underutilized. #makranddeshpande is made to act like Maharani from #sadak. The film has a really strong and impactful premise but the trailer is 👎 pic.twitter.com/oxkYetkUrC — Kushagra Bhatnagar (@KushBtheone) August 12, 2020

@aliaa08 fake gurus ke chakker me tumne apne ko khoya hai? Fake and anti national directors #MaheshBhatt #KaranJohar ke cahkker me hamne bhi apna pyaara #SushantSinghRajput ko khoya hai . Boycott #sadak2 . Public will show true power of Unity 🙌🏻 — GK (@AlwaysTrustGK) August 12, 2020

R u ready ??? For #Sadak2Trailer. RT n Like if you are going to dislike it#SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/5Pwo11UyeL — Kunal Anand (@Kunal61667435) August 12, 2020

While there is no harm in disliking something but to cross the line and make fun is not acceptable. One of the main reasons the trailer is churning negativity online is ofcourse because of the ongoing nepotism debate. Meanwhile, the film is all set to release an online video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on August 28. Stay tuned!

