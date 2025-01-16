Saif Ali Khan is grabbing headlines after being attacked by an unknown assailant at his Bandra residence in the early hours of Thursday (January 16). The Bollywood actor was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent minor surgery and is currently recovering. The actor, who was last seen in Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1 alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, has an exciting lineup of films in his pipeline. As Saif Ali Khan recovers, fans eagerly await his return to the big screen, ready to be captivated by his remarkable acting skills. Saif Ali Khan Health Update: Actor ‘Out of Danger’ After Stabbing Incident; Lilavati Hospital Doctors Closely Monitoring His Recovery – Read Official Statement (Watch Video).

From Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter with Siddharth Anand (Pathaan) to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's much-awaited film Spirit alongside Telugu superstar Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan is aiming for the skies with his comeback after the massive success of Devara. For the uninformed, Saif's latest film, Devara, which also marked his Telugu debut, crossed INR 400 crore at the box office globally. Let us take a look at Saif Ali Khan's upcoming projects.

1. ‘Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter’

Saif Ali Khan reunited with his Tara Rum Pum director, Siddharth Anand, after nearly 17 years for an upcoming film titled Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter. The movie is backed by Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, and the shooting began last year. Jewel Thief, directed by Robbie Grewal, also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and is expected to release in 2025.

Saif Ali Khan With Siddharth Anand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth Anand (@s1danand)

2. ‘Spirit’

After playing the antagonist in Jr NTR's Devara, Saif Ali Khan is once again set to be a part of a highly-awaited Telugu film titled Spirit alongside Baahbubali star Prabhas. The high-octane cop drama will reportedly feature Korean star Ma Dong Seok (Dong Lee) along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mrunal Thakur. Spirit is expected to release in mid-2026.

3. ‘Race 4’

If recent reports are to be believed, the original Race hero, Saif Ali Khan, is set to return to the popular franchise with its upcoming instalment, Race 4. Saif's absence in the third instalment of the film contributed to its dismal box-office performance in 2018. However, with Ranvir Singh returning, things are expected to get exciting once again. Shiraz Ahmed, the writer of the film, has confirmed that casting for the project is nearly complete, and filming is set to begin in January 2025. The latest buzz also reveals that Sidharth Malhotra will join Race 4 in a leading role.

4. Untitled Project With Priyadarshan

If reports are to be believed, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in a completely different avatar in an upcoming film directed by Prisyadarshan. As per the reports, the movie will be a Hindi remake of Priyadarshan's hit 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, starring Mohanlal in the lead role. FYI, the Mollywood superstar portrayed a blind man in the film who embarks on a mission to track down a serial killer. It will be interesting to see how Priyadarshan utilises Saif's acting skills to fit into the role. ‘Bhooth Bangla’: Akshay Kumar and Tabu Hug It Out in BTS Photo As They Reunite After 24 Years for Priyadarshan’s Horror-Comedy.

Covering diverse genres, it seems Saif Ali Khan aims to evolve as an actor with his upcoming lineup of films. As fans, what more could we ask for? Which upcoming Saif Ali Khan film are you most excited about?

