Veteran actress Saira Banu was diagnosed with pneumonia and blood clots in her calves. However, she has now shared that her health has greatly improved. Speaking to India Today Digital, Saira Banu said she is feeling much better and is focusing on her recovery. Fans are relieved to hear this positive update on her health. She said, "I have improved a lot. The clots have dissolved. I have to get myself fitter and into physiotherapy. I am recuperating very well, and I am fine now." The actor faced several health challenges, including limited mobility earlier this year. However, her team confirmed, “She is fine now. All the above-mentioned things have happened before, but now she is much better.” Saira Banu Unwell: Late Dilip Kumar’s Wife Develops Clots in Her Calf After Pneumonia Diagnosis – Reports.

The veteran actress expressed her gratitude for everyone's support, and she shared that her doctors are closely monitoring her condition. She is hopeful that she will regain her strength shortly. Dilip Kumar Birth Anniversary: Saira Banu Pays Tribute to Her ‘Sahib’ by Sharing Heartfelt Personal Memories (Watch Video).

Saira Banu's Heath

Saira Banu has been struggling with health problems since the death of her husband Dilip Kumar in 2021. The veteran actress shared memories of her wedding day. From her hospital bed, she recalled how the song 'Do Sitaron Ka Zameen Par Hai' played on their anniversary. Saira described how special and surreal that day felt, and how her memories with Dilip Kumar continue to help her through her recovery. She shared pictures with her last husband and wrote, "A nostalgic reminisce from the hospital bed of my dream wedding 58 years ago. “‘Do Sitaron Ka Zameen Par Hai Milan Aaj Ki Raat,’ that’s what played on the radio all night on the 11th of October, our wedding anniversary... a day I wish had never ended. If someone had told me, ‘O Saira, you’ve got wings for real, you can fly,’ I would have believed them without hesitation. That’s how surreal that day felt, 58 autumns ago." Saira Banu's Post View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu) Saira Banu was admitted to the hospital in October 2024. The veteran actress, famous for her roles in iconic films like Padosan, Junglee, Shaadi, Subhai Ka Sitara, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, and Bluff Master, married legendary actor Dilip Kumar in 1966.

