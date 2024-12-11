Veteran actress Saira Banu was diagnosed with pneumonia and blood clots in her calves. However, she has now shared that her health has greatly improved. Speaking to India Today Digital, Saira Banu said she is feeling much better and is focusing on her recovery. Fans are relieved to hear this positive update on her health. She said, "I have improved a lot. The clots have dissolved. I have to get myself fitter and into physiotherapy. I am recuperating very well, and I am fine now." The actor faced several health challenges, including limited mobility earlier this year. However, her team confirmed, “She is fine now. All the above-mentioned things have happened before, but now she is much better.” Saira Banu Unwell: Late Dilip Kumar’s Wife Develops Clots in Her Calf After Pneumonia Diagnosis – Reports.
The veteran actress expressed her gratitude for everyone's support, and she shared that her doctors are closely monitoring her condition. She is hopeful that she will regain her strength shortly. Dilip Kumar Birth Anniversary: Saira Banu Pays Tribute to Her ‘Sahib’ by Sharing Heartfelt Personal Memories (Watch Video).
Saira Banu's Heath
