Sajid Nadiadwala Announces Bonus For 400+ Employees While Also Donating Money To PM Cares And CM's Relief Funds Among Others

Sajid Nadiadwala (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Sajid Nadiadwala's recent announcement spreads hope that there are so many people who will take care of others. He announced bonuses for over 400 employees and also contributed to PM Cares and CM's Relief Fund to fight COVID-19 spread. The announcement reasons why the bonuses were announced. Nadiadwala Grandsons wanted people to be able to donate as well to these relief funds and help the state and union governments fight the menace of COVID-19. Kick 2: Salman Khan-Sajid Nadiadwala’s Action Film Sequel Won’t Happen Anymore?

Since PM Narendra Modi requested, many celebrities have donated generously to the cause of putting Coronavirus to rest. They are also spreading awareness about it through songs and short videos which were all shot from their respective homes. Bollywood has risen up to the occasion in a big way!

Nadiadwala has also contributed to welfare trusts from the industry which will always be remembered. Shah Rukh Khan has already provided his office as a quarantine facility apart from donating generously to many relief funds. We hope their contribution will help the needy survive these troubled times. At a time when the threat of layoffs is looming at large, such an act will truly make people have faith.