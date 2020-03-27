Kick 2: Salman Khan-Sajid Nadiadwala's Action Film Sequel Won't Happen Anymore?

Salman Khan and Sajid Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Salman Khan fans were waiting for the release date of much awaited Kick 2 eagerly. However, that's not happening anytime soon or probably won't happen ever! The latest development on the same suggests that director Sajid Nadiadwala has decided to shelve the sequel of Kick (2014) altogether. If that happens, that will be a huge disappointment for all the Bhai fans! This was one of the much awaited projects of 2020 and later 2021. Radhe: Gully Boy’s Dialogue Writer, Vijay Maurya Comes on Board for Salman Khan’s Next.

A source told Deccan Chronicle, "There is no script for Kick 2. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala who will direct Kick 2 just as he had directed the first part, has been trying to crack an idea for the last two years, without success. Sajid Nadiadwala won’t even think of starting the film until he has a script. Forget the script, there’s no story idea for Kick 2. Salman and Sajid may decide to work on an entirely different project now."

Earlier, it was reported that the filmmaker is in the process of completing the script. But before Kick 2, they decided to announce another project starring the superstar titled as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, helmed by Farhad Samji. Even though the fans were happy with this collab, they were quite positive about Kick 2's announcement.

However, now as the latest report hints about a brand new project altogether, the chances of Kick 2 materializing on the silver screen look weak. SK will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai next.