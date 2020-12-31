Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump that had Tom Hanks in the titular role. Now the Hindi remake of it will feature Aamir Khan in the lead. We did catch a glimpse of Aamir’s looks in the film, sporting long beard with thick mustache and wearing turban. From quite a few weeks the actor has been seen in a clean-shaven look and that is reportedly to film a few scenes with his dear pal Salman Khan, who is said to be playing cameo in this upcoming flick. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Bring Back These ICONIC Characters in Laal Singh Chaddha?

According to a report in Mid-Day, Salman Khan would be recreating his iconic lover-boy role in Laal Singh Chaddha and he would start shooting for his portion from January 2021 onwards. Talking about it a source revealed to the tabloid, “Salman plays his role from Maine Pyar Kiya, which was primarily shot in Ooty. The scene is set in the year 1989 when Salman made his debut. It shows him filming in Ooty, where popular songs like “Dil Deewana”, were canned. For the part, Ashley Rebello will also design the iconic black jacket from the film, for Salman. Aamir’s character, then an Army man in his 20s, will be seen bumping into Salman.” Aamir Khan Puts On the Director’s Hat for Shah Rukh Khan’s Cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha.

The source further states that these sequences will be filmed at Mehboob Studios in Bandra, Mumbai, on January 8. Reports are also rife that Shah Rukh Khan will also be making a cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha. If these reports are to be believed, then movie buffs would be in for a treat to watch the three Khans together on the big screen.

