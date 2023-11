Actress Tabu, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, and Siddharth Anand were spotted at the Oshiwara crematorium here on Monday, for the last rites of director Sanjay Gadhvi, who passed away due to cardiac arrest. The director of 'Dhoom' franchise died on Sunday in Mumbai. He was three days away from his 58th birthday. Sanjay Gadhvi Death: Dhoom Stars Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham Mourn the Loss of Director (See Their Posts).

In the video, we can see Tabu arriving at the funeral in a black kurta and leggings. He is survived by his wife Gina, and two daughters. Sanjay was the son of Manubhai Gadhvi, a prominent figure in Gujarati folk literature. He made his directorial debut with Tere Liye. After Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, he registered a breakout success with Dhoom, and followed it up with its sequel Dhoom 2.

Tabu Visits Sanjay Gadhvi's Funeral

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who has worked with Sanjay in both Dhoom and Dhoom 2, took to his Instagram on Sunday to pen a heartfelt note notifying his 12.3 million followers about Sanjay’s demise. He wrote: "Sanju, when I spoke to you last week and we were reminiscing about our shoots and memories I would never have imagined even in my craziest dreams that I would have to write a post like this. I’m shocked beyond belief." "You had faith in me, even when I didn’t. You gave me my first ever hit!!! I can never ever forget that or be able to express what it meant to me. I will cherish your friendship always. Rest in peace my brother," the note read.

