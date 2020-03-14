Shah Rukh Khan On IPL 2020: BCCI And Team Owners In Consultation With The Government Will Keep A Close Watch

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credit: Twitter)

COVID-19 spread has led to many closures, shutdowns, and cancellations. Movies and events are getting postponed. BCCI's richest tournament Indian Premier League's new season got pushed too. The board of cricket in India suspended it till April 15 and now we have Shah Rukh Khan, owner of Kolkata Knightriders, responding to it all. He tweeted about it saying how BCCI and the team owners will make a decision on what to do next. For now, the safety of everyone is all they care about. IPL 2020 Suspended Till April 15 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak, New Schedule and Dates To Be Announced, Says BCCI

The Government last Wednesday cancelled all visas barring that of a few officials till April 15. That's what the league owners are banking on. IPL has a lot of foreign players and thus it is imperative that their arrival in India goes on smoothly. If not, the league might lose a lot of money.

1/2 Wonderful to meet all the Franchise owners ‘off the field’ so to say. The meeting by @Bcci and @ipl was to reiterate what all of us feel...safety first of the spectators, players management & cities we play in. All directives of the health agencies & govt to be followed.. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 14, 2020

Here's what they are thinking...

2/2. Hope the spread of the virus subsides & the show can go on. BCCI & team owners in consultation with the govt will keep a close watch & decide the way fwd in the health interest of ever1. Lovely 2 meet every1 & then sanitise ourselves repeatedly..@SGanguly99 @JayShah #BPatel — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 14, 2020

Well, we hope IPL manages to keep its new date with the public and we get to see a very excited Shah Rukh Khan cheering for KKR from the stands.