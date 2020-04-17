Shah Rukh Khan Urges fans To Help Out Stray and Abandoned Animals During COVID-19 Crisis

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: File Image)

India is right now dealing with COVID-19 lockdown just like several other countries. While everyone is safely home quarantining, many are struggling for basic survival. And those, also include stray animals. Many celebs contributed for the essential service providers and daily wage workers. Some of them are urging to feed stray animals too. Amid this Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has urged the fans to contribute for the stray animals through an organisation.

In his tweet, King Khan wrote, "As the world is coping with the outbreak of COVID-19, We must not forget those without a voice. Let's make sure stray & abandoned animals are treated with care and compassion. Help @amtmindia via http://amtmindia.org/donate/." Check out the tweet below.

Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet:

As the world is coping with the outbreak of COVID-19, We must not forget those without a voice. Let's make sure stray & abandoned animals are treated with care and compassion. Help @amtmindia via https://t.co/IoZC3Y1mcI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2020

Indeed, it is a thoughtful gesture that has to be shown on a larger level. Not just the elders but the kids of the celebs too are being a part of this initiative. For instance, filmmaker Farah Khan's kids recently earned a substantial amount by sketching people's pets. This amount would be used to feed stray animals. Actor Hrithik Roshan too was in awe with the kids and this wonderful little initiative by the young minds. With no one to help around much, now is the time when the animals need utmost care and compassion. So, it is time to do our bit for the adorable creatures.