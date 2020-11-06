The new chocolate boy in town, Siddhant Chaturvedi leaves the internet in awe every time he shares a new picture online. The actor who was in Goa recently has been sharing snaps from his time spent there and is keeping his fans updated with his whereabouts. Today, he shared a few pictures from his surfing dairies in Goa and the fans cannot stop gushing about how hot he looks in these shirtless pics. Siddhant Chaturvedi Says In my Head I've Always Been an Actor.

While Siddhant is loving the attention that his shirtless picture is getting, the Gully Boy actor was a little disappointed that his fans did not appreciate the poem that he had written along with the post. He wrote, "Koi poetry bhi parh lo yaar," in his comments section, urging his fans to not just concentrate at his picture. While we recognise Sidhhant's pain, we totally understand why no one would go check the caption when he uploads such a picture!

Check Out The Post Here:

Siddhant Chaturvedi's comment on his post. (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Siddhant Surfing Like a Pro:

Can We Really Blame The Fans?

For those of you who don't know, the actor was in Goa for the shooting schedule of his next film. During the shoot, Siddhant used to share behind-the-scene moments, work-out routines and just goofing around sessions with his fans. Siddhant will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra-directed untitled movie. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is said to be a relationship drama and is slated to release on February 12, 2021. Gully Boy’s Siddhant Chaturvedi Shatters Ananya Panday’s ‘Struggles of Nepotism’ With Just One Line; Wins Over Twitter.

Apart from this, Siddhant also has Phone Bhoot lined up for release, in which he co-stars with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2020 08:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).