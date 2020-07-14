After Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, the debate on nepotism in the industry had started all over again. The argument on how outsiders are not given the opportunity but instead star kids get films easily had become a huge discussion. Moreover, last month when Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu were not invited for the virtual press conference, where films set to be released on Disney+ Hotstar were announced, it left fans even more furious. Kunal later shared tweet on the same and mentioned on how all actors deserve equal opportunities in the industry. And now, his wife, actress Soha Ali Khan has expressed her views on nepotism in the industry. Kunal Kemmu Takes A Subtle But Classy Dig At Disney +Hotstar For Not Including Him In Virtual Press Conference.

In an interview to Zoom TV, Soha Ali Khan agreed that nepotism does exist, but she also shared how the audiences can help the actors in this battle of favouritism and help them to establish a successful career. Soha was quoted as saying, “I can say this much that when it comes to words like nepotism, equal opportunities, this is not something that has cropped up in the last month. It exists and it is not unique to the film industry or to India even. We can talk about what nepotism, favouritism means, how much right one has if they are a producer to work with the people they like or vs those who people think are deserving. Whether as an actor you’ve ever feel that you’ve got the love and respect you deserve or whether you would always feel that someone has taken something that was owed to you.”

Soha Ali Khan further stated, “You can’t blame other people. Whenever it comes to a systemic issue, you have to see how you can make a difference. If you want someone to be celebrated, loved, buy their tickets, see their films, follow them on social media and make them that. Because we’re in a democracy and of course favouritism exists and there is no point saying that it doesn’t. But I believe in the powers of movies.” Vikrant Massey Supports Kunal Kemmu After Latter Gets Snubbed by Disney+ Hotstar at Press Conference.

Kunal Keemu and Rasika Dugal starrer Lootcase was set to hit the theatres in April, but had to be postponed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. This comedy drama, directed by Rajesh Krishnan, will now be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on July 31.

