Sonu Sood's Benefactors During Migrant Crisis Mysteriously Delete Their Twitter Accounts, Actor Urges People to Send in Genuine Requests

Sonu Sood (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonu Sood is doing every of his bit he can to help the migrants in the city reach their states. The actor is arranging for buses, train and even air travel for the ones who are contacting him in times of crisis. While he initially donated a certain amount to relief care funds and later even donated his hotel for medical workers to live in, he realised the situation is alarming and would need more of his help. He soon started arranging bus services for the migrants in the city and requested everyone to contact him via any of his social media channels. However, some benefactors weren't fully genuine. Sonu Sood's Benefactors During Migrant Crisis Mysteriously Delete Their Twitter Accounts and Netizens Are Intrigued By This Development.

Sood finally had to urge for genuine requests after many of his earlier benefactors went missing from Twitter. While he continues to reply warmly to the ones asking him for help, their tweets are later not visible on the social media platform and even the accounts are deleted. After noticing such multiple instances, the Dabangg actor finally tweeted urging the genuine folks to come forward with their requests.

Check Out his Plea

Would request people to send requests only which are genuine. Have observed people tweet and later delete their requests which proves their are many fakes. This hampers our operation and will affect the real needy. So kindly think about the ones who need us 🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 7, 2020

कृपा कर जरूरत मंद ही रिक्वेस्ट डालें । मैंने देखा है कि बहुत से लोग ट्वीट कर डिलीट कर रहें हैं जो उनका ग़लत लक्ष्य साबित करता है । इस से बहुत से ज़रूरत मंद प्रवासियों तक पहुँचने में हमें मुश्किल होगी। विश्वास की इस डोर में बाधा ना डालें 🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 7, 2020

"Would request people to send requests only which are genuine. Have observed people tweet and later delete their requests which proves there are many fakes. This hampers our operation and will affect the real needy. So kindly think about the ones who need us," he tweeted while making his plea. Sonu Sood Sends 200 Idliwalas Back to Their Hometown In Tamil Nadu, Gets Honoured With An Aarti (Watch Video).

While he continues to receive heaps of praises for his brilliant work, Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut had earlier slammed him for making it a publicity stunt. The leader had accused him of being a BJP's puppet and that his selfless work was a way of showing that the Maharashtra government is not taking enough efforts. However, Sood met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the issue and hopefully, it was all sorted.