Filmmaker Subhash Ghai believes that cinema and art should hold social relevance, adding that any art without a cause is futile. Ghai expressed his opinion ahead of the premiere of the director's cut of his film Kaanchi: The Unbreakable on television. Released in 2014, it was the last-released film that Ghai had directed. He sdays he has tried upholding his theory of art for a cause through his efforts while making the film. Subhash Ghai Responds to Mahima Chaudhry’s Allegations of Bullying Her, Says ‘She Apologised for Her Impulsive Reaction in the Past and I Forgave Her’

"I believe any art without a cause is futile. 'Kaanchi: The Unbreakable' was a reflection of all that has been plaguing society. We are progressing, and building a cleaner and fairer society. Yet, the story of the film stays relevant today. An uber-passionate team and artistes as late Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Kartik Aaryan and Mishti made 'Kaanchi' a great piece of art," said the 75-year-old filmmaker, who had a golden run at the box office in the eighties and the nineties. Mahima Chaudhry Accuses Subhash Ghai of Bullying Her, Reveals He Even Took her To Court

About premiering the director's cut of one of his films on television, Ghai said: "I'm looking forward to sharing Kanchi's story with a wider audience. This is very special to me because this would be the director's cut version and I immensely enjoyed doing it." "Kaanchi: The Unbreakable" is a heroine centric film that casts Mishti as the titular protagonist Kaanchi. The film talks of the inner power of a woman who represents millions of suppressed youth in the country. The director's cut of the film premieres on &Pictures on Sunday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2020 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).