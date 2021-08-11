Suniel Shetty celebrates his birthday today. He is one of those fortunate actors who debuted at a time when the audience was looking for more and more action in movies. He became yet another rousing action hero whose kicks and punches can throw the goons away. Later, he became a worthy partner of Akshay Kumar in several films. Many cherish their love-hate friendship in Hera Pheri but they have been a stellar duo since Waqt Hamara Hai. But today, we will not talk about his journey or his movies. We will instead discuss the kind of looks he donned for his roles. They were sometimes outlandish and sometimes prim and posh. Suniel Shetty Shares a Video of Ahan Shetty Running With Daughter Athiya Shetty’s Rumoured Boyfriend KL Rahul, Calls Them ‘My Strength and Love’

Rakht

A bit maniac, a bit loose canon, Suniel Shetty played the deadly character pretty well. But what people remember is his look from the film. Those light coloured eyes were quite piercing

Rudraksh

Suniel had many getups in Rudraksh, a film that is solid entertainment for just existing. The long hair look suited him don't you think?

Rudraksh (Photo credit: YouTube)

Main Hoon Naa

Suniel Shetty as Raghavan, the rebel with a misunderstood cause, was quite refreshing to watch. What added fierceness to his character was his distinctive getup. Main Hoon Na’s End Credits Are Making Twitterati Have A Great Laugh And The Reason Is This Newspaper Clipping (Watch Video)

Hera Pheri

As Shyam, Suniel Shetty broke away from his stereotypical action hero frame for a more nerdy look. The audience obviously loved him.

Chocolate

The hair, the swag everything just worked perfectly for him.

Lakeer

They don't make rowdies like him anymore...

Umrao Jaan

If Aladdin ever gets made in India, Suniel Shetty will make a fine Zafar Khan.

Suniel Shetty in Umrao Jaan (Photo credit: Twitter)

Darbar

A man bun, salt-pepper beard, the devil knows everything is in the details and in this case, in the looks.

Marakkar

Valour, bravery, grit and determination sit pretty on Suniel Shetty's this avatar from Mohanlal's movie.

So which look of Suniel Shetty do you find the most appealing?

