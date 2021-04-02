Flight makers have been building anticipation amongst the audience since the release of their powerful trailer. The edge of the seat thriller has finally hit the big screens and we are impressed, to say the least. After creating excitement amongst the audience with the powerful trailer, the film Flight has finally hit the silver screens. The film has impressed critics and positive reviews has been doing rounds on Twitter already. Flight: 5 Reasons Why You Should Check Out Mohit Chadda’s New Film Releasing in Theatres on April 2.

Following the journey of a business tycoon Ranveer Malhotra, who gets trapped on a jet all alone, owing to the schemes of his board members, the thriller has been a breath of fresh air for the audience. Apart from the exceptional storytelling technique and VFX, the ensemble cast, Pavan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, Shibani Bedi, Viveck Vaswani and the lead star Mohit Chadda are being praised for their authentic work. Flight Movie Review: Mohit Chadda’s Survival Thriller is, At Its Best, A One-Time Watch! (LatestLY Exclusive)

Film critics and fans took to social media to share their heartwarming opinions about the film.

Joginder Tuteja shared on his twitter handle:

#Flight far exceeds expectations. An action thriller that moves at a relentless pace, it’s a concept film by #SurajJoshi with many twists & turns that keep you at the edge of the seat. @imohitc is fab as a man caught in a tense situation and still battling it with humour ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/0hTCDkmOIO — #TutejaTalks (@Tutejajoginder) April 1, 2021

Here's what other critics have to say about the film:

Was amused to know the budget of #Flight vis a vis the scale. Watched the film and some solid visuals for the budget with thrilling moments, and a unique plot. A pop corn watch. Kudos to the efforts taken by #MohitChadda and team to bring their dream to spectacle. — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) April 1, 2021

After reading the reviews, we would say that Mohit Chadda and debutant Suraj Joshi’s dream project has taken off to a great start with flying colours. A Crazy Boyz Entertainment production, K.Chadda’s Flight is directed by debutant director Suraj Joshi. Starring Mohit Chadda, Pavan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, Viveck Vaswani, Shibani Bedi in pivotal roles, the movie has released on April 2nd, 2021.