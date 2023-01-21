Sushant Singh Rajput is not with us anymore but he lives in his cinema and some of the best movies we have watched in recent times. The actor was a rising star of Bollywood not only due to his acting skills but for his intelligent self as well. His Twitter posts had always been enlightening and informational. It's extremely rare to find an actor whose social media profile addresses valid concerns around the world. He had many dreams and wishlists. One of them was making a biopic series of 12 episodes where he would play 12 personalities in each of the episodes. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pet Dog Fudge Dies Days Before Actor’s Birth Anniversary; Sister Priyanka Singh Shares Tragic News on Twitter.

Sushant Singh Rajput had launched his own firm called Innsaei Ventures along with partner Varun Mathur. He intended to create a lot of content through it but fate had some cruel plans. One of them was this biopic series. Sushant's firm even announced this ambitious project saying the actor will portray the lead characters in all the episodes. #BoycottFlipkart Trends on Twitter After T-Shirt Referring to Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Depression’ Makes It to the E-Commerce Site.

Unfortunately, Sushant's company Innsaei Ventures suddenly closed down in 2019 as reported by Pinkvilla and all his plans didn't materialise. We only wonder how good that series would have turned out to be.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2023 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).