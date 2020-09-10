Rhea Chakraborty and brother will have to spend another night in jail as Sessions Court has reserved its verdict on their bail plea until tomorrow. Earlier the Jalebi actress' bail plea was rejected by the district magistrate, post which she was sent to Byculla jail. Rhea's arrest was made by NCB in regards to her drug links. The actress had apparently confirmed taking drugs on Sushant Singh Rajput's behest and she was later involved in procuring the same for him. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED Likely to Register Fresh Case on the Basis of Narcotics Control Bureau Findings.

Rhea and Showik's Chakraborty arrest was like a beacon of hope to all the actor's fans and family members. While Bollywood was quick in lending support to the actress and support her with 'let's smash the patriarchy' slogan, netizens welcomed her arrest with celebration. While CBI was earlier investigating his death probe, they found no evidence of Rhea being involved in it. Enforcement Directorate was also probing the money laundering charges against her but even they couldn't find any substantial pieces of evidence that would support these claims. Shibani Dandekar Lashes Out At Ankita Lokhande, Says 'No One Has More Hate In Their Heart Than You' (View Post).

Sushant's father had earlier filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty with the Patna police for conspiracy and abetment to suicide. He had later accused her of poisoning his son and demanded justice for his departed soul.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).