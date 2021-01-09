New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS): Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker and singers Rabbi Shergill and Noor Chahal showed up at the Tikri Border on Saturday, to show solidarity at the ongoing farmers' protest. They were among artistes who participated in a concert held at the Sanyukt Kisaan Morcha main stage, organised by the Artists For Farmers group. Bhaag Beanie Bhaag Review: Swara Bhasker, Mona Ambegaonkar, Girish Kulkarni Make the Netflix Series the Most Entertaining Six Episodes of 2020.

"I went to show support to those who provide us with the food we eat. They have been putting forth their demands in a peaceful way and I think the government should understand why they are so strongwilled about this protest. I went there and could sense the determination in the air," Swara told IANS. Swara Bhasker Birthday Special: From Tanu Weds Manu to Veere Di Wedding, 5 Special Roles That the Braveheart Actress Owned Like a Boss.

A lot of celebrities have been supporting the farmers' protest. In one such recent case, singer Mika Singh, who launched his water brand, sent

thousands of water bottles to farmers who are currently protesting against the Centre's new farm laws. Apart from him, Swara Bhasker has been actively supporting the farmers and even Diljit Dosanjh has extended his support for the protests that have been going on since November 26, to repeal the three new central farm laws.

