Today, on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, we take this opportunity to thank all teachers for being the source of guidance. We also express our heartfelt gratitude to all the teachers for their immense contribution in the world of education and even helping students with the best of support amid this pandemic. Besides real life teachers, there are many teachers in reel as well who has given some major life lessons that one just cannot ignore. On the occasion of Teachers’ Day 2020, Yash Raj Films aka YRF has given a glimpse of some of its best reel life teachers. Teachers’ Day 2020: Sonu Sood Shares A Heartfelt Post Remembering His Mother Saroj Sood On This Special Day!

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and many others have played the role of teachers or coaches in their films. They have given some of the best life lessons that one can cherish until eternity. YRF has shared some of the iconic dialogues of these actors from their respective films. Teachers’ Day 2020: Mahesh Babu Extends His Heartfelt Gratitude To All Teachers For Ensuring Students Receive The Best Support Amid This Pandemic.

Reel Life Teachers

Amitabh Bachchan

In Mohabbatein, Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a strict Headmaster of Gurukul, Narayan Shankar. It is a prestigious all-boys college with no room for fun and games. This headmaster is intolerant of romance. The students have to follow the rules or would be expelled.

Shah Rukh Khan

In Chake De! India, we saw Shah Rukh Khan as Kabir Khan, the former captain of the Indian men’s national field-hockey team who is hated from the sport after a disastrous loss to Pakistan. Years later, he becomes the coach of the Indian national women’s hockey team, a group of 16 young girls, who are divided by their competitive nature and regional prejudices. But Kabir decides to bring a difference by making them follow his set of rules and make them play as a team.

Rani Mukerji

A teacher has several challenges and Rani Mukerji who plays the lead role in Hichki is seen as a teacher who is having Tourette Syndrome. This aspiring teacher must prove herself by educating a group of underprivileged students who are extremely mischievous, but she was determined to make them better students and help them in shaping their career.

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda played the role of a coach in Sultan starring Salman Khan in the titular role. He played the character Fateh Singh, an MMA coach, who agrees to train Sultan (a middle-aged Jat pehlwani wrestler and ex-wrestling champion) seeing his determination.

So these are some of the popular reel life teachers who have given the best life lessons! Here’s wishing all the teachers a very Happy Teachers’ Day!

