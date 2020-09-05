Teachers play a very important role in our lives. Be it the academics or the basic values of lives, they help us to become better students and better persons. Teachers are not only the ones who teach in schools, colleges and other institutions, but even in our homes, our parents, guardians and other loved ones play the role of a teacher in our day to day lives. On this special day, Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu has honoured all the teachers who has been his ‘source of guidance’ and also thanked all those teachers who are ensuring that the students receive the best support amid this coronavirus pandemic. Teachers’ Day 2020: Sonu Sood Shares A Heartfelt Post Remembering His Mother Saroj Sood On This Special Day!

Owing to coronavirus outbreak, all schools and colleges had to be shut and the classes are now being conducted online. It is definitely not easy to teach students through an online platform, but teachers are making sure that they do their best to help students in their academics. Mahesh Babu mentions in his post, “Learning knows no bounds! Here’s to all the teachers who are doing their best to ensure students receive all the support they need during the pandemic. Always grateful to all those who've inspired, helped me learn, and been my source of guidance. Happy Teacher’s Day.” Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes & Images: Celebrate Teachers’ Day 2020 With These Inspirational Sayings by the Exemplary Teacher.

Mahesh Babu’s Post On Teachers’ Day 2020

Learning knows no bounds! Here's to all the teachers who are doing their best to ensure students receive all the support they need during the pandemic. Always grateful to all those who've inspired, helped me learn, and been my source of guidance. Happy Teacher's Day🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 5, 2020

We thank each and every teacher across the country for helping out the students and teaching them wonderfully amid this pandemic. We express our heartfelt gratitude to all the teachers for giving us the best life lessons as well and being the pillar of support and strength.

