Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the film 'Thama'.

A few months after the makers officially announced the project, Ayushmann and Rashmika on Monday shared a cute video from the sets, wishing fans a "thama-kedar holidays and an amazing 2025."

"Hope you're having THAMA-ke-daar holidays. See you in 2025 #Diwali," they captioned the post.

Sharing his happiness on joining the horror comedy universe, the 'Bala' star in a press note earlier said, "I'm excited that Dinesh Vijan feels this is the best time for me to enter his blockbuster horror comedy universe in and as 'Thama'. After Stree 2 became the all-time biggest Bollywood film in the history of Hindi cinema, I am thrilled to be part of this universe's legacy as it moves forward and also feel responsible for giving audiences a theatrical experience that they will remember for years to come."

'Munjya' fame director Aditya Sarpotdar is helming the film, while Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik are the producers of Thama. The film is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara.

Presented by Maddock Films, 'Thama' is set to be released in theatres on Diwali 2025 and it will also feature Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. (ANI)

