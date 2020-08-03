In these tough times, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has turned out to be a superhero sans a cape for all the ones in need. Right from migrant workers, farmers to even orphaned children, Sood is literally a blessing to mankind. It's almost everyday that the actor-cum-philanthropist is helping many amid the coronavirus lockdown. And on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2020, the Dabangg actor pledged to support a woman in West Bengal whose house was ravaged in rains. It so happened that a Twitter user brought a family's plight to the actor's attention and he was quick to respond. Sonu Sood Breaks Down on The Kapil Sharma Show As Migrant Workers Express Their Gratitude (Watch Video).

In the video shared by Sonal Singh, the devastated house of the woman can be seen. She wrote, "Sonu Sood sir, this family is in Jalpaiguri. The woman’s husband is dead. She has a small child but nothing to feed it. The rains have added to their woes. You are her last hope. Please save this family if you can, Sonu sir. Only you can save them.” To which, Sood replied saying that let's help our sister build a home on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Priyanka Chopra Praises Sonu Sood for Buying Tractor for a Farmer, Says 'Proud of All the Amazing Work You’re Doing'.

Check Out Sonu Sood's Reply Below:

चलो आज रक्षा बंधन के अवसर पर असम में अपनी इस बहन का नया घर बनाते हैं। ❣️ https://t.co/ZyqgJKHQXb — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 3, 2020

A few days back, Sonu Sood's efforts of gifting a tractor to a family in Chittor, Andhra Pradesh was lauded by one and all. It so happened that the farmer's daughters were seen ploughing a field as they could not afford oxen and that's when the actor decided to offer them help. Even Priyanka Chopra had praised the star's this deed. Keep up the good work you real-life hero! Stay tuned!

