Urvashi Rautela Claims Mumbai Police Gave Same ‘Thank You’ Script to Sidharth Malhotra and Her, Resulting in Duplicate Tweets!
Urvashi Rautela; Sidharth Malhotra (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Urvashi Rautela has been under the spotlight for quite some time, for allegedly copy-pasting tweets of other celebs or influencers. Recently an article that appeared in Hindustan Time accused the Pagalpanti actress of stealing Sidharth Malhotra's tweet, thanking the Mumbai Police. Sidharth, in a note of thanks to the police department for handling the COVID-19 crisis, had written, "This is the time to heartily thank our Mumbai police, who are leaving their families at home & working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety.. You guys are the real heroes #ThankYouMumbaiPolice." Bollywood's #DilSeThankYou to Mumbai Police for Service During Coronavirus Outbreak.

Urvashi's tweet ditto had the same words, the comparison of which you can see below. With Urvashi's checkered past of borrowing tweet content in the past, can you blame the website of going with that angle?

Check out Sidharth Malhotra's tweet:

Check out Urvashi Rautela's Tweet:

However, while responding to this article, Urvashi has now opened a fresh can of worms. In her retaliatory tweet, Urvashi claims that she was sent the same script as Sidharth Malhotra by the Mumbai Police team!

Check Out Her Tweet Here:

The funny part is that Urvashi seems to have used her own PR's statement in her tweet, referring herself as 'her' and signing off her tweet as 'Team UR'.

But if we take her claim serious and do a little digging, we find that similar tweets had also been posted by others, including celebs like Anil and Arjun Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor

A case of lazy copying from each other, or borrowing a template? Your guess is good as ours!