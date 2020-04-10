Urvashi Rautela Claims Mumbai Police Gave Same ‘Thank You’ Script to Sidharth Malhotra and Her, Resulting in Duplicate Tweets!

Urvashi Rautela; Sidharth Malhotra (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Urvashi Rautela has been under the spotlight for quite some time, for allegedly copy-pasting tweets of other celebs or influencers. Recently an article that appeared in Hindustan Time accused the Pagalpanti actress of stealing Sidharth Malhotra's tweet, thanking the Mumbai Police. Sidharth, in a note of thanks to the police department for handling the COVID-19 crisis, had written, "This is the time to heartily thank our Mumbai police, who are leaving their families at home & working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety.. You guys are the real heroes #ThankYouMumbaiPolice." Bollywood's #DilSeThankYou to Mumbai Police for Service During Coronavirus Outbreak.

Urvashi's tweet ditto had the same words, the comparison of which you can see below. With Urvashi's checkered past of borrowing tweet content in the past, can you blame the website of going with that angle?

Check out Sidharth Malhotra's tweet:

This is the time to heartily thank our Mumbai police, who are leaving their families at home & working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety.. You guys are the real heroes 😇#ThankYouMumbaiPolice#LoveYouMumbaiPolice@MumbaiPolice https://t.co/j1R9Rxv3ul — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) April 9, 2020

Check out Urvashi Rautela's Tweet:

This is the time to heartily thank our @MumbaiPolice & Maharastra police, who leaving their families at homes are working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety..#ThankYouMumbaiPolice#ThankYouMaharasthraPolice pic.twitter.com/FnXD9UGOZJ — URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) April 9, 2020

However, while responding to this article, Urvashi has now opened a fresh can of worms. In her retaliatory tweet, Urvashi claims that she was sent the same script as Sidharth Malhotra by the Mumbai Police team!

Check Out Her Tweet Here:

Oh really @htTweets we think its high time ! You guys should better focus on better content rather than focusing on her. Also it was a same tweet provided by @MumbaiPolice to @UrvashiRautela & @SidMalhotra which they had to post. No one copied anyone !!!!! Peace ✌️ ☮️ Team UR https://t.co/dxmTMHWDm5 — URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) April 10, 2020

The funny part is that Urvashi seems to have used her own PR's statement in her tweet, referring herself as 'her' and signing off her tweet as 'Team UR'.

But if we take her claim serious and do a little digging, we find that similar tweets had also been posted by others, including celebs like Anil and Arjun Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor

This is the time to heartily thank our Mumbai Police, who leaving their families at homes are working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety.. Thank you Mumbai Police Love you Mumbai Police @MumbaiPolice — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 9, 2020

Arjun Kapoor

This is the time to heartily thank our @MumbaiPolice, who leaving their families at homes are working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety.. Thank you Mumbai Police Love you Mumbai Police — arjunk26 (@arjunk26) April 8, 2020

A case of lazy copying from each other, or borrowing a template? Your guess is good as ours!