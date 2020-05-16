Vicky Kaushal Birthday: Sunny Kaushal Wishes His Star Brother With a Sweet Note and Bunch of Adorable Pics!

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The hottie of Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal turns 32 today! The actor has paved a way of his own in the industry with this choice of films. The selective scripts that he chose for himself has today made him one of the most sought-after 'heroes' of B-town. His brother, Sunny Kaushal too is following his footsteps and has already earned appreciation by critics. On the Raazi actor's birthday, Sunny penned down a little note for his bhai with a few of adorable throwback pictures attached to it. Vicky Kaushal Shares a Heartfelt Fan Tribute That Traces His Journey From Masaan to Uri, and We Agree With Every Word (View Post).

In his latest Instagram post, the Bhangra Paa Le actor writes, "कुछ नहीं बदला...Photo paper से phone-पर आ गयी, बाक़ी कुछ नहीं बदला...तू 2 फीट 6 से 6 फीट 2 का हो गया, बाक़ी कुछ नहीं बदला...हम पहले cool थे आज very cool हैं,बाक़ी कुछ नहीं बदला...मैं left था, तू right है। देख, कुछ नहीं बदला... जन्मदिन मुबारक हो brother @vickykaushal09 ,ढेर सारा प्यार." He also shared their moments from the past as kids to the swagger one from the youth. Check out the post below.

Sunny's Post For Vicky:

Vicky has no wonder amassed such a huge fan following. Apart from his looks, the star has also proven again and again that he is a chameleon of the industry. He knows how to merge with the on-screen character that he plays with such ease that he became director's favourite in no time. VK has a plethora of diverse films on his plate next, that we hopefully will get to see later if not sooner!