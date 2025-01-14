Rekha is one of the most versatile actresses of all time in Indian cinema. Apart from her trademark charm and irresistible aura, the Bollywood diva is also quite popular for her on-screen chemistry with cinema great Amitabh Bachchan, with whom she appeared in iconic films like MuqaddarKa Sikandar (1978), Mr Natwarlal (1979), Suhaag (1979) and Silsila (1981). Speaking about Silsila, the Yash Chopra-directed musical romance film was not a major success at the box office, but people still talk about it for its story. In an interview, Rekha revealed how Big B helped her during the "I hate you" scene where the actress struggled. ‘Ek Ek Dialogue Yaad Hain’: Rekha Reveals She’s Fan of Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘KBC’ During Her Appearance on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ (Watch Video).

When Amitabh Bachchan Calmed Down Rekha

During the filming of YRF's Silsila, Rekha had to say 'I hate you' to her co-star Amitabh Bachchan while crying in front of 15,000 people. Rekha revealed how the Bollywood megastar took charge of the situation and calmed her down while she was struggling to deliver the line. She said, "It was such an intense scene, and there were 15,000 people on the location at five in the morning. I had major lines to speak, crying. I asked Yashji for time, but he said no. Then Amit ji related to an incident. He said that James Dean, in a film called Giant (1956), faced a similar dilemma. He just turned around and did Number 1 (urinated) in front of the crowd. That made him feel on top of the world. James Dean thought to himself, ‘Isse bura kya ho sakta hai?’ and gave a perfect shot."

Watch ‘Silsila’ Song ‘Dekha Ek Khwab’:

The Umrao Jaan actress added, "Start, camera, action sunte hi sab chup ho gaye. End mein when I hugged Amitji, toh sab bole, 'Ooooh'. I had a hard time trying to control my expression." In another interview with Simi Garewal, Rekha opened up about her feelings for Big B. When asked if she was ever in love with him, the actress replied, "Absolutely. Duh, that's a dumb question. I have yet to come across a single man, woman, child who can help but fall completely, passionately, insanely, desperately, hopelessly in love with him. So why should I be singled out? What do I deny? I'm not in love with him? Of course, I am. Duniya bhar ka love aap le leejiye and add some more – I feel that for that person."

For the uninitiated, Amitabh Bachchan married Jaya Bachchan in 1973 but was rumoured to be dating Rekha in 1980. While the Bollywood megastar has never publicly addressed these rumours, the veteran actress has been open about their alleged romance and has spoken about it on various occasions.

