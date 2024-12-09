To no one’s surprise - especially after the phenomenon that was Baahubali 2 - Telugu cinema continues to dominate the Indian box office even in 2024. Pushpa 2: The Rule is living up to its blockbuster legacy, with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj rampaging through box office records, particularly in North India. The film has already broken multiple records, including the highest-grossing opening day, highest single-day collection, and highest opening weekend collection. This feat is even more impressive considering the gruelling runtime of three hours and 21 minutes, coupled with a mixed critical reception. Year-Ender 2024: From Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Stree 2’ to Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, 10 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Movies of the Year and Which of Them Are Actual Box Office Hits!

Another Telugu blockbuster to create waves this year is Prabhas’ sci-fi mythological fantasy, Kalki 2898 AD. Currently, it holds the title of the highest-grossing (net) film of the year in India. However, this position is expected to change shortly, with Pushpa 2 poised to surpass it in the coming days.

Bollywood, meanwhile, has had its own share of successes. The horror-comedy Stree 2 is among the year’s most profitable films, with its INR 100 crore budget yielding a staggering INR 627.02 crore in India, making it Bollywood’s highest-grossing film of 2024. Notably, it also holds the title for the highest-grossing Bollywood film in Hindi alone. Another horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, also made a strong mark at the box office. Additionally, two Tamil films - Amaran and The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) - have cemented their place among the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of the year.

In this year-end box office feature, we rank the 10 highest-grossing Indian films (across all languages) of 2024 by their net collections, starting from the lowest:

10. Hanu-Man – INR 201.87 crore

Original Language: Telugu

Director: Prasanth Varma

Cast: Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore.

9. Fighter – INR 205.55 crore

Original Language: Hindi

Director: Siddharth Anand

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover.

8. Amaran – INR 219.24 crore

Original Language: Tamil

Director: Rajkumar Periasamy

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose, Bhuvan Arora.

7. GOAT (The Greatest of All Time) – INR 252.71 crore

Original Language: Tamil

Director: Venkat Prabhu

Cast: Vijay, Sneha, Meenakshi Choudhary, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Trisha Krishnan, Sivakarthikeyan.

6. Singham Again – INR 265.35 crore

Original Language: Hindi

Director: Rohit Shetty

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor.

5. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – INR 281.40 crore

Original Language: Hindi

Director: Anees Bazmee

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Ashwini Kalsekar.

4. Devara: Part 1 – INR 292.45 crore

Original Language: Telugu

Director: Koratala Siva

Cast: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko. ‘Devara Part 1’ Movie Review: Jr NTR Is Terrific, Saif Ali Khan Is Decent and Janhvi Kapoor Is Gratuitous in Koratala Siva’s Overstretched Actioner.

3. Stree 2 – INR 627.02 crore

Original Language: Hindi

Director: Amar Kaushik

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar.

2. Kalki 2898 AD – INR 646.31 crore

Original Language: Telugu

Director: Nag Ashwin

Cast: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Shobana, Pasupathy, Anna Ben, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Ram Gopal Varma, SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda.

1. Pushpa 2: The Rule – INR 529.45 crore*

Original Language: Telugu

Director: Sukumar

Cast: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Rao Ramesh, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Tarak Ponnappa, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sreeleela. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Movie Review: Allu Arjun Gets God-Elevated in Sukumar’s Meandering Hero-Worship Exercise.

(Box Office collections sourced from Sacnilk and Bollywood Hungama)

PS: While Kalki 2898 AD is currently the highest-grossing film of 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule is almost certain to surpass it by the end of its second week in cinemas. For this reason, we’ve pre-emptively placed it at the top of our list.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2024 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).