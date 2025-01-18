Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and his rumoured girlfriend, Hollywood star Dakota Johnson, have been making waves online ever since they arrived in Mumbai on Thursday (January 16). The British band returned to India for their much-anticipated Music of the Spheres World Tour. The band has scheduled three performances at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21. Ahead of the grand concert, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson visited the iconic Shri Babulnath Temple on Friday (January 17) night, seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva. Dakota Johnson in India: Video of Coldplay’s Chris Martin and His Girlfriend Caught in Mumbai’s Infamous Traffic Jam Goes Viral – WATCH.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Visit Babulnath Temple Ahead of Mumbai Concert

Ahead of Coldplay's Day 1 concert in Navi Mumbai, the group's lead vocalist, Chris Martin, accompanied by his rumoured girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, visited the Babulnath Temple to seek divine blessings. The couple immersed themselves in the local culture and were spotted wearing traditional Indian outfits for their spiritual visit. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress wore a simple printed suit, her head respectfully covered with a dupatta. Chris, on the other hand, was seen in a pastel blue kurta with a rudraksha mala on his neck.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Seek Lord Shiva’s Blessings at Mumbai’s Babulanth Temple

In another video shared online, a heartwarming moment was captured where Dakota Johnson could be seen whispering her wish into the ear of Nandi, Lord Shiva's sacred bull—a gesture believed to fulfil the prayers of devotees. With their recent outing, the couple also quashed all rumours about their breakup, which had surfaced in August last year. Coldplay India Tour 2025 Navi Mumbai Concert: Child Safety Notice for Band's Events Issued By Thane District Authorities.

Video Captures Dakota Johnson’s Heartwarming Moment at the Temple

After the Mumbai leg of the Music of the Spheres World Tour, Coldplay is set to perform one final show at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 26.

