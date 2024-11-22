Diljit Dosanjh has enthralled fans and music enthusiasts by announcing the Mumbai show. The concert, a part of his 2024 Dil-Luminati India Tour, is holding his concert in Mumbai on December 19. This update has left everyone excited all are looking forward to book the tickets, which is happening today, November 22. Fans eagerly awaiting their chance to grab seats for this exciting event can check out the booking details here. This concert is part of a 10-city tour that will wrap up in Guwahati on December 29. Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert: Tickets for Singer’s December 19 Show To Go Live on November 22; Check Out the Booking Details Here.

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert Ticket Sales

The concert will take place on December 19, 2024, and tickets can be purchased on Zomato Live. A special pre-sale for HSBC cardholders is scheduled from 2 PM to 5 PM, offering early access before the general sale, which starts at 5 PM. Kartik Aaryan Joins Diljit Dosanjh on Stage in Ahmedabad - Fans Go Wild Over Their Energetic Performance! (View Pics & Watch Video).

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert Tickets

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh)

During his Sunday concert in Ahmedabad, Diljit Dosanjh addressed a recent notice he received before his Hyderabad show. The Telangana government had directed him to refrain from performing songs that referenced alcohol, drugs and violence ahead of his show in Hyderabad. In response, the singer modified the lyrics of his hit songs “Lemonade” and “5 Taara”, both of which originally included terms like ‘daaru’ (alcohol) and ‘theka’ (liquor store), to adhere to the guidelines.

