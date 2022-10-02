Every year 0ctober 2 is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti in India. This day marks the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also known as the Father of the Nation. Born in 1869, he is remembered on this day for his exemplary life and ideologies. His struggles to free the Indians from the clutches of the British raj via non-violent ways, still stands out in history. Gandhi has inspired many minds and people of all age groups. Over the years, we’ve had many filmmakers who’ve tried to bring Bapu’s story on the silver screen and won hearts. Is It Dry Day on 2nd October for Gandhi Jayanti 2022 in India? Check if Alcohol Will Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Bars, Pubs and Restaurants Across Country.

Having said that, on the occasion of the legendary freedom fighter's 153rd birthday, we list some of the actors who played the historical figure on screen and nailed it. Let's check it out.

Ben Kingsley in Gandhi

This has to be the best movie made on Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Hollywood actor Ben Kingsley played Mahatma Gandhi in this film and nailed it. In fact, did you know that Naseeruddin Shah had auditioned for this Hollywood movie but was not able to bag it? Well, he went on to play Gandhi in another film.

Dilip Prabhavalkar in Lage Raho Munnabhai

Lage Raho Munnabhai gave the term 'Gandhigiri' to the world. Dilip Prabhavalkar played the role of Mahatma Gandhi. Indeed, while the movie was an out and out Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi flick, Dilip walked away with all the praise for playing a poised and patient Mahatma.

Naseeruddin Shah in Hey Ram

Naseeruddin Shah played a detailed Gandhi role in Kamal Haasan's Hey Ram. Even though the movie was predominantly about Ram and his issues with the Mahatma and how he went on to become a Gandhian for life, Naseeruddin Shah's portrayal of the Mahatma did not go unnoticed.

Darshan Jariwala in Gandhi, My Father

Gandhi, My Father movie was a tad different from the other Gandhi movies that were made. This Feroz Abbas Khan movie was all about the Mahatma and his personal life, a less-explored subject of his life. The movie focused on the troubled relationship that the Father of the entire nation shared with his own son Harilal. Darshan Jariwala and Akshaye Khanna played Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and Harilal respectively and the former made his place on the list of actors who impressed audience with their Gandhi portrayals.

Annu Kapoor in Sardar

Sardar, a film by Ketan Mehta, saw the legendary Annu Kapoor play the pivotal role of Mahatma Gandhi in the movie. A movie all about the life of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel which was played by Paresh Rawal, saw the antakshari host essay the Father of the Nation and his detailed performance won him lots of laurels. Despite an extended cameo in the movie, Anu Kapoor shined.

Rajit Kapoor in The Making of the Mahatma

The Making of the Mahatma followed the life of a young Mahatma when he was residing in South Africa for almost 21 years and Rajit Kapoor fit the bill perfectly. The movie has been adapted from the book The Apprenticeship of a Mahatma by Fatima Meer.

That's it, guys! These are the prominent actors who played Gandhi on the big screen and floored us with their performance. FYI, Gandhiji's ahimsa values are still not forgotten, especially how his Satyagraha and his approach of non-violence (combined with efforts of other freedom fighters) led to India's independence.

