Rian Johnson is set to dazzle us all once again with a whodunit as Benoit Blanc returns for another case in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. A sequel to his spectacular whodunit released back in 2019, the film will follow a new set of characters and will feature another amazing mystery filled with an amazing cast. Glass Onion: Netizens Unhappy With Daniel Craig's Knives Out Sequel Getting Limited Theatrical Release; Troll Netflix With Funny Jokes and Memes!

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has been receiving great reviews ever since its first premiered at film festivals a few months back. With having a limited theatrical release as well, the film finally has its worldwide release on Netflix. So, before you jump into it, here's everything you need to know about the film.

Cast

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will see Daniel Craig return as Benoit Blanc with him being joined by Edward Norton as Miles Bron and Dave Bautista as Duke Cody. The film also stars Janelle Monae (Helen Brand), Kathryn Hahn (Claire Debella), Leslie Odom Jr (Lionel Toussaint), Kate Hudson (Birdie) and Jessica Henwick (Peg).

Plot

The plot of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will see the return of detective Benoit Blanc as he tries to solve a murder when billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends to his private island, and someone turns up dead over there.

Watch the Trailer:

Release Date:

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will release on Netflix on December 23, 2022 and should available to stream at 01:30pm IST. However, to watch the film you will require a valid Netflix subscription. Glass Onion – A Knives out Mystery: Netflix Considering Theatrical Release for Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista’s Crime Thriller Following Its OTT Debut.

Reviews

