Aaron Taylor-Johnson Birthday: Some Interesting Facts You Didn't Know About The Actor

We take a look at some interesting facts about Aaron on his birthday

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is not only one of the good looking men in Hollywood, but he is also quite a terrific actor. He has earned a pretty good fan following by appearing in some of the highly successful projects, which includes the Kick-Ass series and Avengers: Age of Ultron. Not to forget his personal life, which is also very interesting. That brings us to some facts about his life, which we are going to talk about today.

Aaron is celebrating his 30th birthday. As he turns a year older, we take a look at some trivia about his life.

His wife is 23 years older than he is

For those who don't know, Aaron is taken. He is married to British filmmaker Sam Taylor-Wood. While Aaron is 30-years-old, Sam's age is 53. They both met on the sets of the John Lennon film Nowhere Boy when he was just 19-years-old. "Me and Sam didn’t get together until after. While we were making the film, I think we were falling in love kind of without knowing it, which is why it’s so special," Aaron told Vulture in an interview many years back.

He is famous for his fashion

We already told you that Aaron is very talented. His skills are not limited to acting for he has also earned a lot of praise for his sense of style. In 2015, GQ put him in the list of the top 50 best-dressed British men.

He is a dad

Aaron and Sam have two daughters together and Sam also has two daughters from a previous marriage. "I was raised by women. Now I’m raising women. I was always better around girls. I live in an all-female household. … My girls have the best woman to look up to. As role models go, she’s the best. My girls are all going to be strong women too," he told the London Evening Standard about being surrounded by women.

He has been acting since childhood

Aaron got into acting very early on. He was just six-years-old when he landed a part in a commercial. He continued to act and at the age of 15, he dropped out of school as his filming schedule was too hectic. We wish Aaron a very happy birthday.

