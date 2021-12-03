One of the best Hollywood comeback stories of the last few years, Brendan Fraser has been making waves in the industry and his hype train doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. Fraser, who was famous for acting in many action and comedy films and became quite a star in ‘2000s, would experience a downward slide in his career. He would later on have a career revival in the late ‘2010s and would soon enjoy a career with some really fun projects. Brendan Fraser Boards Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro.

Starting off with starring in DC’s hit show Doom Patrol, he would be thrusted back into the public eye and discover a new formed fanbase of him on the internet. Being easily included into the list of actors who don’t have haters, Fraser is an amazing person that you love to see succeed. So to celebrate Brendan Fraser’s 53rd birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best films according to IMDb.

School Ties (6.9)

This sports-drama film sees Brendan Fraser play the role of David Greene, a student who is awarded an athletic scholarship to an elite preparatory school. Fraser shines in the role as critics praised his performance and how the story was told.

The Quiet American (7.0)

The Quiet American is an adaptation of a novel of the same name. The story sees a British reporter at odds with a young US doctor in order to achieve the affection of a Vietnamese woman. Fraser stars alongside Michael Caine and gives a performance that is as good as the one given by the acting veteran alongside him. Honestly, The Quiet American is a great watch.

The Mummy (7.0)

The film to establish Fraser as an action star, The Mummy was an exciting and fun ride and everything you would want out of an action-adventure film. Starring Fraser as Rick O’Connell, the story follows him and his crew as they travel to the City of the Dead and awaken a cursed high priest with supernatural powers. The film has everything from romance to action and is one of the most entertaining adventure films you can see. Brendan Fraser to Play a 600-Pound Recluse in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale.

Gods and Monsters (7.4)

This period drama recounts the final days of film director James Whale, or at least gives a fictionalized count of it. Ian McKellen stars as James Whale while Fraser plays the role of Clayton Boone. Boone is Whale’s gardener that ends up befriending him. Gods and Monsters is a great tale about friendship and one that you should definitely watch if you’re a fan of these characters.

Crash (7.7)

Crash is a crime drama film that follows the racial and social tensions in Los Angeles. It is partially inspired by a real carjacking incident in 1991 and Sandra Bullock leads the cast. She plays the role of Jean Cabot while Fraser plays the role of her husband, Rick Cabot. It’s a great drama film that definitely lets these actors flex their acting chops.

We can’t wait to see where Brendan Fraser’s career goes from here since it’s only going to get better from here. With this we finish off the list and wish Brendan Fraser a very happy birthday.

