Cardi B's Coronavirus Song Leads Music Charts, the Rapper to Donate the Earnings For Charity

Cardi B (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cardi B's song, titled Coronavirus remix by the internet, has gone viral all over the world. Well, technically she did not make a song about coronavirus. The rapper only went on an expletive-heavy rant about the pandemic on her Instagram page, which went viral. Then, DJ iMarkkeyz, who is popular for turning rants and memes into songs, took notice of Vardi's video and remixed it. He uploaded the remixed song of Cardi's rant on the internet on March 13, and soon enough the number entered the top 10 charts on iTunes. Cardi B to Run for Office? US Senator Bernie Sanders Believes She Would Be a Fantastic Congress Member.

It didn't take Cardi B long to notice the fact that someone is making money off of her Instagram video. "The fact this damn corona virus song is charting on iTunes ....Hold on ..let me hit the Dj up and Atlantic so I can’t get my damn coins, (sic)" Cardi B wrote on her social media, while the song was only at number 96 on iTunes. At the time of writing this, the song was at number 9 on the US charts.

And Cardi B did get in touch with the DJ. She later informed her audience that they have decided to donate the money to the needy, in the time of this pandemic. "YES !THATS WHAT WE GOING TO DO !," the Grammy winner tweeted. "Keep in mind you don't get your money right away ...but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus .We will Donate !"

DJ iMarkkeyz also tweeted that this charity was exactly his goal.

In her original rant, Cardi B had asked people to be aware of the pandemic and not take it lightly. "I don't know what the coronavirus is about but I'm not going to front, a b***h is scared and it has me panicking," she said, adding, "Just because you think you're immune to it guess what? Your pockets ain't. If you're wondering why your weave or your Fashion Nova packages haven't arrived guess what b***h? Coronavirus, coronavirus, s**t is getting real, it's getting real."