Christmas is upon us and we are set to end 2022 in a glorious way. It’s always a family tradition to put on a film, and watch it with your loved ones while soaking in the spirit of the holidays. However, you’re always confused on what to watch, and check out a list, and at the top of the list is always Home Alone and its sequel. So, of course, you check out Home Alone, and Christmas always goes extremely well. Best Christmas 2022 Movies To Binge: From ‘Falling for Christmas’ to ‘Spirited’, Top 5 Christmas Movies This Year To Fall in Love With the Holiday Season!

How about we spice things up a bit though – with films like Jingle All the Way, and even the more recent Shazam!, we have a bunch of contender for some great Christmas films. While we would take Die Hard here too (it’s a Christmas film, lets just accept it), we sadly won’t be able to add it because we’re primarily taking a look at wholesome family films. So, grab a cup of hot chocolate and slip into your comfy pajamas, as we take a look at five family Christmas films you can watch instead of Home Alone.

Jingle All the Way

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars alongside Sinbad in this highly enjoyable film that sees two dads have a rivalry between each other in an effort to get a Turbo Man toy for their kids on Christmas. A fun set of sequences and some highly comedic scenes, this surely will be a huge riot for your family.

Elf

If you see Will Ferrell on a movie poster, then you’re guaranteed to have a good time. Playing the role of Buddy in Elf, Ferrell knocks it out of the park playing a human who was raised by Elves. Trying to reconnect with his biological father and taking a trip to New York City, this is a fun one.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

A musical that captures the spirit of Christmas extremely well, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey features a great cast that sees a toymaker, who is annoyed after his apprentice backstabs him, gets sent for a whirlwind when his granddaughter appears in front of him. With great songs and a really feel-good tone to it, this is something you should definitely check out.

The Polar Express

An animated film that sees a young boy embark on a journey to North Pole to meet Santa Claus, The Polar Express is a treat. Wonderfully animated with a great adventurous tone and a fun voice cast, the film will take you on a journey like no other.

Shazam!

Zachary Levi donning the cape in this DC film is well worth watching this Christmas season. With a coming-of-age tale wrapped up in heroics, this film has a charming cast of characters that executes the theme of family extremely well. Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Zachary Levi is Faster, Stronger and Cooler in This New Poster For His DC Film; To Release on March 17 (View Pic).

Christmas surely is the best time of the year, and with this we finish off the list. Wishing you a very merry Christmas!

