Concerts are magical – there’s nothing like the buzz of live music, the energy of the crowd, and the thrill of hearing your favourite songs right from the artist. And if that artist happens to be Coldplay? Well, that’s an entirely different vibe altogether. Mumbai got a taste of this magic when the legendary band rocked the city on January 18, 19, and 21. But the Coldplay fever didn’t stop at the venue—it spilt over into Mumbai’s local trains in the most heartwarming way. A coach packed with passengers, still riding the high of the concert, bursts into a soulful rendition of Hymn for the Weekend. The viral went viral as soon as it was released on the Instagram platform. ‘Tumhi Sagle Aaj Chhaan Distat’: Coldplay’s Chris Martin Wins Over Mumbaikars With His Fluent Marathi Line on Day 1 of ‘Music of the Spheres’ India Tour 2025 (Watch Viral Video).

Coldplay Fever on Tracks: Mumbai Train Passengers Rock Out to Hymn for the Weekend

Mumbai-based content creator Moksha Shah, who attended the Coldplay concert, recorded the moment on the local train and shared a video of it with the text: “The real Coldplay concert was the train back home.” Phones were out, playing the track, voices joined in unison, and for a moment, the train wasn’t just a train—it was a continuation of the concert, a moving celebration of Coldplay's music. “Guys, this was the train back home after the concert, everyone who attended the concert just did a mini-concert even when there was no place to sit. I found this so wholesome that this city can do anything,” Moksha Shah explained what's happening in the video along with the caption, “Mumbai locals never miss the vibe check, even with Coldplay.”

Coldplay Magic In Mumbai Local Train

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moksha Shah (@moksha_shah27)

This magical moment was captured by content creator Moksha Shah, who herself had been at the concert. Her Instagram video has since gone viral, showing the joy that music brings, even in the most unexpected places. ‘You Are One in a Billion, My Friend’: Shah Rukh Khan Replies to Chris Martin's Shoutout to Him During Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ Mumbai Concert 2025.

Coldplay Concert In Mumbai

Mumbai glowing in the dark | #ColdplayMumbai 🇮🇳 🎥 vee_kikii pic.twitter.com/IMsu51C7Of — Coldplay United Kingdom (@ColdplayUK_) January 21, 2025

About Hymn For The Weekend

Coldplay's Hymn for the Weekend, released in 2016, was filmed in October 2015 across Indian cities like Mumbai’s Worli Village, Kolkata, and the stunning Fort Vasai. The music video featured Beyoncé and a cameo by Sonam Kapoor.

Hymn For The Weekend

