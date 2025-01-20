The first two nights of Coldplay's concert in Mumbai were nothing less than magical. The Chris Martin-led British band is currently performing in India as a part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. One of the highlights of Day 1 was Chris Martin speaking in Hindi, which thrilled the crowd. The "Fix You" singer also spoke in Marathi, making it unforgettable for both the concertgoers and all the Mumbaikars. In a video capturing the heartwarming moment, Chris Martin could be heard greeting the crowd in Hindi. "Aap sab ka bohot swagat hai humare show mein. Mumbai aakar hume bohot khushi ho rahi hain." (A warm welcome to everyone at our concert. We are extremely happy to be in Mumbai). In Marathi, he said, "Tumhi sagle aaj chaan distat", which translates to "You guys look amazing today." Watch the viral video below. ‘Jai Shri Ram’: Chris Martin Reads Hindu Greeting From Fan’s Placard During Coldplay’s Mumbai Concert; Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Chris Martin Speaks in Hindi and Marathi During Day 1 of Coldplay’s Concert in Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehek | Travel, Food & Experience (@the_next_bagpack)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)