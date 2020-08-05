Ellen Pompeo continues to play the lead role in the hit ABC medical drama, Grey's Anatomy even after 16 seasons. Most of the original cast members have departed from the show, including the actor who played Ellen's husband on the show. Ellen's Meredith Grey is the last surviving candidate even as the show as undergone intense changes over the years. In an interview with forJemele Hill Is Unbothered podcast on Spotify, Ellen explained her reason for this long association that continues to thrive. “That’s Got to Stop”, Says George Clooney as Grey’s Anatomy Replaces His TV Show ER as the Longest Running Medical Drama.

"For me, personally, a healthy home life was more important than career. I didn't grow up with a particularly happy childhood. So the idea that I have this great husband and these three beautiful children [and] a happy home life was really something I needed to complete, to close the hole in my heart," Ellen said.

"And so I made a decision to make money, and not chase creative acting roles," she continued. Sandra Oh's 'Grey's Anatomy' Co-stars Express Happiness After Her Golden Globes Win.

She added that she did not like chasing and acting was a lot of chasing. We have also heard stories of actor chasing after roles. "You've got to chase roles, you've got to beg for roles, you've got to convince people ... and although I produce and it's the same kind of thing, I think I still do it from a place of, I'm never that thirsty because I'm financially set," Ellen added.

The actress also admitted that her age had a role to play in her decision. "I got in the game late. I didn't start Grey's until I was 33, and then I started having kids at 40," she said. "If I started the show when I was younger, [like] 25, I probably would have dipped out when I was 31, 32, [when] my six-year contract was up, but my age had a lot to do with it."

"I knew coming up on 40, it's like, I don't want to be out there chasing things, running after things, begging," she continued. "I'd rather just see this as the blessing that it is."

