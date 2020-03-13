Winona Ryder Defends Ex-fiance Johny Depp Against Amber Heard's Accusations: 'He Has Never Been Violent Or Abusive Towards Anybody I Have Seen'

Winona Ryder, Johnny Depp, Amber Heard (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard controversy is getting murkier by the day. Amber had written an op-ed piece where she called herself as a domestic abuse survivor without identifying the harasser as her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor filed a $50 million defamation case against Amber. Now, Depp's ex-fiancée, Winona Ryder, has defended him in a legal capacity. As per reports, the Stranger Things star as filed a declaration, in Virginia, supporting Depp, adding she cannot believe he can ever commit an act of violence. Johnny Depp Texted Paul Bettany Saying They Burn Amber Heard: 'I Will F*** Her Burnt Corpse to Make Sure She Is Dead'.

Winona's declaration was accessed and reviewed by The Blast on March 12. ”I knew Johnny very well years ago. We were together as a couple for four years, and I counted him as my best friend, and as close to me as family. I count our relationship as one of the more significant relationships of my life. I understand that it is very important that I speak from my own experience,” Ryder stated in her declaration.

“I obviously was not there during his marriage to Amber, but, from my experience, which was so wildly different, I was absolutely shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against him,” Winona continued. “The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot wrap my head around these accusations.” Fans Trend 'Justice For Johny Depp' After Audio Clip Of Amber Heard Admitting She Hit Him Surfaces.

Winona added, “He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me. He has never been violent or abusive towards anybody I have seen. I truly and honestly only know him as a really good man- an incredibly loving, extremely caring guy who was so very protective of me and the people that he loves, and I felt so very, very safe with him.”

“I do not want to call anyone a liar but from my experience of Johnny, it is impossible to believe that such horrific allegations are true. I find it extremely upsetting knowing him as I do,” Winona concluded.

Winona got engaged to Johnny in July 1990. They had met each other near the end of 1989, at the premiere of Great Balls of Fire. In 1989, Winona was 17 while Johnny was 26. They remained engaged for three years before parting ways.

This is not the first time Winona has defended Johnny. In 2016, when the case was still fresh in the news, Winona told Time, “I can only speak from my own experience, which was wildly different than what is being said. I mean, he was never, never that way towards me. Never abusive at all towards me. I only know him as a really good, loving, caring guy who is very, very protective of the people that he loves. It’s hard because I feel like — that’s my experience. And it’s been a very long time."