Author Katherine Schwarzenegger says her husband, Hollywood star Chris Pratt, has been "very understanding' during her pregnancy. Schwarzenegger opened up about being pregnant amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic during an Instagram Live session. She shared that she found a great support system to help her during the period, reports people.com. "I'm really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful," she said, before calling the actor a "very wonderful husband". Chris Pratt Gets a Smooth Quarantine Haircut from Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger (View Pic)

"It's been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time. That's been helpful," she said while talking about Pratt. Schwarzenegger continued: "Also, having people like you who I text constantly about everything baby because I'm learning as I go, and it's been an interesting time to be pregnant." Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting First Child Together

Earlier this year, Pratt and Schwarzenegger shared that they are expecting their first baby together. The two had exchanged vows on June 8 last year and are now gearing up for the next chapter in their lives. The baby on the way will be Schwarzenegger's first child while Pratt already has a son, Jack, with former wife Anna Faris.

