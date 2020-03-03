George Miller Birthday: 5 Interesting Facts About the Filmmaker's Famed Mad Max: Fury Road That Will Blow Your Mind 

George Miller Birthday (Photo Credits: Twitter)

George Miller is one of the most talented filmmakers in Hollywood. The Australian director is a former physician who is best known for the Mad Max franchise. Such is the craze of these films that among the franchise, Fury Road and Mad Max 2 are considered to be the greatest films of all time and anyone who's a cinephile has certainly watched and appreciated Miller's work. The director even received Academy Award nominations in the Best Picture and Best Director category for Fury Road in 2015. Mad Max: Fury Road Director George Miller Confirms Two Sequels Including Mad Max And Furiosa! Read Details.

Miller's last directorial, Mad Max: Fury Road released in 2015 and starred Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron in lead roles. The film met with immense critical acclaim and even received as many as 10 Academy Award nominations. The director has also confirmed that the 2015 film will get a sequel and has been titled as Mad Max: The Wasteland. As the filmmaker turns 74, we look at some interesting trivia about the Mad Max franchise that is sure to blow your mind.

1. Mad Max: Fury Road Was Shot in World's Oldest Desert

If you have watched the 2015 film, we bet you have wondered about the shooting location and here's what you should definitely know. The film was shot in South Africa's Namib desert which is known as the oldest desert in the world. Interestingly, its temperature can reach up to over 100-degrees or more.

Charlize Theron in Max Max: Fury Road (Photo Credits: Twitter)

2. One of the Longest Scenes in Mad Max: Fury Road Was Shot for 138 Days

Yes, you heard it right. Charlize Theron had revealed in an interview that the cast of the film had worked off of a storyboard instead of a script. She then revealed that they actually shot a huge scene for 138 days.

3. Heath Ledger Was Considered for the Role Of Max

Mad Max: Fury Road was in the making for quite long and during the process, director George Miller had revealed that one of his key choices for the role of Max was The Dark Knight star, Heath Ledger, before his death in untimely death in 2008. Eventually, the role went to Tom Hardy. From Mad Max: Fury Road to Captain Marvel, Strong Female Character-Led Films That Invited The Wrath of Netizens for Being 'Feminist'.

Tom Hardy, Heath Ledger (Photo Credits: Twitter)

4. The Famed Flame Shooting Guitar Sequence in the Film Has an Interesting Story Behind It

Australian artist/musician Sean Hape revealed in an interview that the Guitar weighed about 132 pounds. Not just this, he actually shot real gas-powered flames, which he controlled using the whammy bar.

Flaming Guitar sequence in Mad Max (Photo Credits: Twitter)

5. Why George Miller's Wife Was Roped In As the Editor for the Film

Miller's wife Margaret Sixel was the editor on Mad Max: Fury Road and the filmmaker had the best reason for roping in his wife despite her having no experience of working on an action film. Miller said, “Because if a guy did it, it would look like every other action movie.”

After Miller confirmed that the 2015 film will get a sequel, we hear the movie is set to go on the floors in late fall this year. Although the casting of Tom Hardy is yet to be confirmed in the same. Well, let's hope the director treats us with another amazing project from the post-apocalyptic world soon!