Harvey Weinstein Recovers From Coronavirus, Disgraced Hollywood Producer Out of Quarantine After Showing No Symptoms

Harvey Weinstein (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Harvey Weinstein who was convicted for rape and is currently serving a prison sentence was reported to have tested positive for coronavirus on March 23. Fresh reports suggest that the disgraced producer has survived his fight against coronavirus and is out of his 14-day quarantine at Wende Correctional Facility. On Thursday, April 9, his spokesperson confirmed that Weinstein wasn't showing any symptoms of COVID-19 anymore. Although Weinstein is still being kept at Regional Medical Unit (RMU) at Wende CF and is being monitored for his other medical conditions. Coronavirus Outbreak: Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive for COVID-19 in New York State Prison.

As reported by Reuters, Weinstein's spokesman Juda Engelmayer whilst updating on his condition said, "As of now, it’s been 14 days since reports of concern from people inside the prison, and he has no symptoms and no issues.” Juda further in the statement mentioned that Weinstein has been “deemed alright.”

Also, Weinstein's lawyer Arthur Aidala was quoted saying, “I don’t know the exact status of his medical condition. But when I speak with him he sounds fine", on Thursday, April 9.

The shamed Hollywood producer was sentenced to 23 years in prison on March 11 for third-degree rape and a criminal sex act. After his sentencing, Weinstein spent time at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan for heart problems. He arrived in Wende on March 18 from New York City’s Rikers Island jail. The 68-year-old has been suffering from high blood pressure, heart problems, severe diabetes and a spine condition. Coronavirus: Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive for Covid-19, Netizens Call it Karma (View Tweets).

After the news of Weinstein testing positive for COVID-19 had broke out, several netizens called it "Karma". There were also questions about Weinstein getting a coronavirus test so easily on social media given that there has been limited testing in US.