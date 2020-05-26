Helena Bonham Carter Birthday: 5 Brilliant Trasnformations for Her Roles That Stunned Us

Helena Bonham Carter (Photo Credits: File Image)

Helena Bonham Carter is made of steel. She is not just an impeccably talented actress but she also has the courage to stand up against the most vicious sexual predator in Hollywood. "I knew I was running a thin line. Standing up to Harvey Weinstein wasn’t an easy thing to do because I knew I could potentially lose work," she said in an interview. But her career trajectory has a certain flair to it. She has worked in some of the best movies ever playing characters from all walks. The best thing about her filmography is the variety, not just with the kind of cinema she has said yes to but also with how she has transformed herself.

Today, Helena turns 59. She doesn't look her age at all. To celebrate her body of work, we are going to glance back at some of our most favourite looks of the actress from various films.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Those curly frizzy locks. The menacing expression on her face. She was the scariest witch of all. She is what nightmares are made of in this film series. And this one featured an antagonist without a nose and yet Helena was noticeable.

Fight Club

Helena embraces the intricacies of the human mind beautifully in this film. She played Marla Singer in the film, a junkie who is also addicted to support groups.

Dark Shadows

She starred in this Tim Burton's reimagining of the classic supernatural soap opera. She did not know if this would sell or not. But alongside, Depp, she turned out to be the best thing about it.

Great Expectations

Helena played Miss Havisham in the film and she played it so true to the source material. She was perfect.

Alice in Wonderland

With a little CGI, Helena made for a perfect Red Queen in this fantasy film. She was once again giving Johnny Depp a tough competition when it comes to transformations.

Ohh...Helena's filmography is using with experimentation. Every film of hers has taken her on a journey of drastic transformation. Johnny Depp, who? Just for scale, we'd like to say that Helena should have been as raved about as Depp. But the world is not ready for Helena Bonham Carter yet. It will be one day. Happy birthday, Helena. Keep blessing us with your played-with-all-heart characters.