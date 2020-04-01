Idris Elba Shares Coronavirus Health Update, Says He and Wife Sabrina Are 'Stuck In Limbo' After Passing the Quarantine Period (Watch Video) 

Idris Elba, Sabrina (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Idris Elba after testing positive for coronavirus has been keeping his fans updated on his condition through his social media posts. The 47-year-old actor and his wife Sabrina Dhowre both tested positive for COVID-19 and have been self-isolating ever since. In a recent update, the actor took to Twitter to share with his fans an update on his health and revealed that he is still asymptomatic and that they are technically out of their quarantine period but are still continuing to self-isolate. Elba and his wife tested positive earlier this month, and have spent the last two weeks in quarantine. Idris Elba Slams Bizarre Accusations Of Celebrities Being Paid to Say They Have Tested Positive for COVID-19.

In his recent post, Elba said, "We're both doing okay, still asymptomatic. We've passed the quarantine period but we're a little bit stuck in limbo. We can't get a flight home, so we just have to sit still for a little bit. Other than that, we're okay, and we're so thankful for that. I think the worst of it has probably passed."The Luther actor also thanked his fans for sending him and his wife love and support online amid this time and asked them to stay positive and avoid panicking while also mentioning that they are trying to be optimistic around this time. Elba also gave a shoutout to the doctors and medical staff working hard to fight this pandemic. Oprah Winfrey Interviews Idris Elba in the First Episode of Her Apple TV Series ‘Oprah Talks COVID-19’.

Check Out His Post Here:

Elba had joined the list of other actors including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Olga Kurylenko, 'The Bachelor' star Colton Underwood and Daniel Dae Kim, who tested positive for coronavirus. Although Hanks and his wife after recovering from COVID-19 have now returned to LA. The couple tested positive while in Australia.