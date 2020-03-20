Popular Bollywood Singer Tests Positive For Coronavirus in Lucknow

Global coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by World Health Organisation (WHO) and among the several countries fighting to contain the spread of COVID-19 is also India. Currently, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research, the number of positive cases of coronavirus in India has climbed to 206. As per a recent report in ANI, a prominent Bollywood singer among four other people has been tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, March 20. As per reports, the singer has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Lucknow. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Ask Fans to 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy' By Urging Them to 'Self Isolate' Amid COVID-19 Outbreak (Watch Video).

The said singer reportedly returned recently from the UK, stayed in a five-star hotel and even threw a party without informing authorities about travel history as reported by Kanchan Srivastava of Indian Express. As of now, the singer's family has been quarantined although, the hotel staff and those who attended the party may currently be at a high risk given her social engagements with them. This is the first case on an Indian celebrity being tested positive for coronavirus.

Check Out ANI's Tweet Here:

A prominent Bollywood singer is among the four people who have been tested positive for #Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh today. https://t.co/LBvHWkTXnS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 20, 2020

We have already heard big international names such as Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Kristofer Hivju among Hollywood personalities who have tested positive for COVID-19. As for most A list Bollywood celebs, they have been 'self-isolating' themselves and are even doing their bit to raise awareness for preventive measures to be taken to stray away from coronavirus. COVID-19 Pandemic: After Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma Takes Up WHO's Safe Hands Challenge (Watch Video).

A video featuring celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh among others has also been released where they are seen urging fans to stay indoors and follow the health and safety guidelines provided by WHO.