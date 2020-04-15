Luke Evans Birthday Special: Take A Look At The Best Performances By The Actor So Far

On his birthday, we take a look at Luke's best performances so far (picture credit - Instagram)

Truth be told, Luke Evans has been quite underrated. Ever since he began his career in the year 2000, he has given us quite a few brilliant performances, many of which were overlooked by the cine-goers. When we look at the characters that he has played, it won't be wrong to say that he really gets into the teeth. When he is an antagonist in the film, he is really mean and dark, and whenever he is a hero, he is charming to a T.

Luke is celebrating his 41st birthday today. As he turns a year older, we take a look at some of his best performances so far.

Beauty And The Beast

Let's start with his best. This film was Evans' star-making turn, there are no two ways about that. Not many know this, but he almost signed Ben Wheatley's sequel to High-Rise that year, but he then turned it down for Beauty And The Beast. It turned out to be the best decision of his life as this is the role that got him a lot of praises. Plus, he got to show off his singing talent in this one.

High-Rise

Evans plays Richard Wilder, an unsuccessful documentary maker, in this British dystopian film directed by Ben Wheatley. Although the critical response to this film is polarised, Luke's performance was highly appreciated by a huge set of people. Beauty and the Beast Prequel Series Featuring Luke Evan's Gaston and Josh Gad's LeFou In the Works for Disney Plus.

The Hobbit: The Battle of The Five Armies

Luke was cast as Bard The Bowman in the third and final instalment of Peter Jackson's three-part film adaptation based on the novel The Hobbit. Critics praised the film, mainly because of the whole energy and an apt closure. Luke got his best moment on screen. We are of course talking about the scene where he got to use the last ever black arrow.

Fast And Furious 6

It was this part that shot The Fast And Furious franchise into the billion-dollar space. Evans played Owen Shaw, an ex-SAS mercenary who gets into a conflict with Vin Diesel’s crew. Honestly, for any actor, it's difficult to stand out in muti-starrers, but Evans did a pretty good job at that.

Well, that was our list of Luke Evans' best performances so far. Did we miss any? Let us know by tweeting to us @LatestLY. We wish him a very happy birthday. Hope he is having low-key celebrations given the current COVID-19 outbreak all around the world.