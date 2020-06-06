Matthew Perry Shares a Powerful Post in Support of the #BlackLivesMatter Movement, Says 'Want to Learn How to Be a Better Ally'

Matthew Perry (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Joining several other Hollywood celebrities who have shown their support for their Black Lives Matter movement, Friends star, Matthew Perry recently took a stand against racism with a powerful post on Instagram. In the wake of the death of, an African-American man named George Floyd who died due to police brutality in Minneapolis, several cities in US have now taken to the streets to protest against systematic racism. The actor took to Instagram to share a post on #BlackLivesMatter. Black Lives Matter: BTS Joins the Fight Against Racism After the Horrendous Killing of George Floyd (Read Twitter).

The actor sharing a post about it being a 'privilege' to learn about racism than facing it wrote, "Though I am from Canada, I am a white man living in America, which means I am privileged. I don’t know how to fix everything that is wrong, but I want to learn how to be a better ally for every Black person affected by systemic racism. I intend to put my money where my mouth is, but for now, allow me to say: #BlackLivesMatter" Fans of the star appreciated his strong and informed message. George Floyd Death: Dwayne Johnson Supports Black Lives Matter Movement, Questions Donald Trump’s Lack of Leadership (Watch Video).

Check Out Matthew Perry's Post Here:

Many celebrities have taken a powerful stand on this issue and have also taken to the streets to speak up against systematic racism. Riverdale star Cole Sprouse also got arrested while attending one of the protests in California.