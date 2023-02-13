The phase five of MCU is all set to kick off on this Friday when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases in theatres on February 17, 2023. With it being the third film in the trilogy, it looks like the Mutliverse Saga of the MCU truly begins over here when we see Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror in action. Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Review: Early Reactions Call Paul Rudd's Marvel Film a 'Solid Start to Phase 5', Say Jonathan Majors' Kang is 'Menacing'.

With early word for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania being positive, it looks like Marvel surely has another hit on their hands. The next phase beginning with an Ant-Man film certainly sounds intriguing, and if what the early reviews for it are saying is true, then it looks like Phase Five starts off with a bang. So, before you watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, here is a guide that will tell you everything about it.

Cast

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sees the return of Paul Rudd as Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, while they will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. Returning cast members also include Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne) and Corey Stoll (MODOK). Bill Murray (Krylar) also stars in the film.

Plot

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania follows Scott Lang, Hope Van Dyne, Cassie Lang, Janet Van Dyne and Hank Pym get trapped in the Quantum Realm as they try to escape from it. When they come across Kang the Conqueror, they are pushed to their limits when he makes for a foe who is too strong for them.

Watch the Trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania:

Release Date

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania directed by Peyton Reed releases in theatres on February 17, 2023, worldwide. Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania: Paul Rudd, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jonathan Majors and More Arrive in Style at World Premiere of Marvel Film (View Pics).

Reviews

The reviews for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania aren't available yet. As soon as they are, the page will be updated.

