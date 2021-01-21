The Milla Jovovich and Tony Ja-starrer action adventure Monster Hunter will have a big screen release on February 5. The film will be the first 3D release post the reopening of cinemas in India, in the aftermath of the lockdown closure. The fantasy action film is produced, written and directed by Paul WS Anderson. The film is based on the immensely popular role-playing video game series of the same name. It also stars Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung "MC Jin", and Ron Perlman. Monster Hunter Director Showed Rought Cuts to Animators of Original Video Game to Make Creatures Accurate on Screen

The film tells the story of two heroes who come from different worlds to defeat a common danger -- the powerful, deadly, and magnificent monsters that inhabit the land. The Sony Pictures Entertainment film will be released in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. Monster Hunter Trailer: Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa Team Up to Fight Monsters in an Alternate Universe (Watch Video)

"‘Monster Hunter' is a visual spectacle and a must-see in the theatres. The immersive 3D will place you right in the thick of the action. Our exhibition partners have worked hard to provide a safe viewing environment and I am sure this large screen experience will wow audiences across India," said Vivek Krishnani of the studio.

